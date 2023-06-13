Knyazevʼs case: NABU searched three judges of the Supreme Court

The National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) searched three Supreme Court judges in the case of a bribe to the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev.

This is stated in the decision of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

On May 16, NABU detectives searched the apartment of Zhanna Yelenina, judge of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court, where they found $177.7 thousand and €10 thousand in cash.

$50 000 was identified as part of the illegal gain, and the court seized this money. They were allegedly handed over during a special operation by NABU and SAP.

Searches were also conducted at Supreme Court judge Iryna Hryhoryeva and retired judge of the Criminal Court of Cassation Serhiy Storozhenko. It is not yet known what was found in them, because there was no appeal.