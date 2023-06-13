In Kryvyi Rih, the bodies of seven dead people were recovered from the rubble of the enterprise

As of 1:00 p.m. in Kryvyi Rih, 11 people are known to have died, and the number of injured has increased to 28, of which 12 are in hospitals in medium, serious and very serious condition.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"The bodies of seven people were found from under the rubble of the warehouse of a private enterprise. There, rescuers continue to dismantle the ruins. Looking for people. Four more lives were cut short by a blow to the five-story building," Lysak noted.