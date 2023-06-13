Rescuers put out a fire in a residential building in Kryvyi Rih. Four people died from the rocket attack

The press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhy told "Babel" that in Kryvyi Rih, four people were killed, 21 more were injured, and 12 were rescued from a rocket attack on a residential building.

These are data that relate specifically to the residential building, because the total number of victims in the city is higher, since Russia hit several locations in Kryvyi Rih with missiles.

Rescuers extinguished the fire in the five-story residential building, but rescue operations are still ongoing.