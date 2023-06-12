The Higher Anti-Corruption Court arrested in absentia Kyiv Council member Vladyslav Trubitsyn

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested Kyiv City Council member Vladyslav Trubitsyn in absentia and levied a bail of 9.88 million hryvnias on the budget.

The Court made the decision on June 12.

The prosecutor asked to arrest Trubitsyn, because he does not attend court sessions.

Vladyslav Trubytsin is a member of the Kyiv City Council, the head of the Kyiv City Council Commission on Entrepreneurship, Industry and Urban Development. On February 9, 2022, he was caught taking a bribe, for more than a million hryvnias, Trubitsyn contributed to retail trade. He was arrested on February 11, and on the 16th he was already released from the pre-trial detention center on bail.