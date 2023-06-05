The HACC declared Kyiv City Council member Trubitsyn on international wanted list

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) declared a member of the Kyiv City Council elected from the “Servant of the People” party Vladyslav Trubitsyn, who left Ukraine in May, to be internationally wanted.

This was reported in the Anti-Corruption Center.

This decision was made by judges Ihor Strohyi, Olena Tanasevych and Kateryna Sikora.

The prosecutorʼs office established that on May 13, Trubitsyn left Ukraine through the “Rava Ruska” crossing point using a foreign passport.

It was issued on the basis of a letter from the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI). Later, it became known that representatives of the Special Operations Forces appealed to the MDI with a request to release Trubitsyn.

On the basis of this letter, Trubitsyn had already left Ukraine. That was on January 21, and at the beginning of February he returned. However, this time he did not appear at the court hearings at the HACC three times, although he was properly warned.

In addition, Trubitsyn did not inform the court about the reasons for his non-appearance. Although he had such an opportunity, because on May 17 he sent a letter to the Kyiv City Council and asked to postpone the meeting of the working group in connection with the alleged deterioration of his health.

The specialized anti-corruption prosecutorʼs office filed a motion to collect bail from Trubitsin in the amount of 9 million 886 thousand UAH and to choose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention. The petition will be considered at the next meeting on June 12.