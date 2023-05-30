The SAP submitted a petition for an international search for Kyiv City Council member Trubitsyn

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs office (SAP) submitted a petition to the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) for the international search of Kyiv City Council member Vladyslav Trubitsyn, accused of receiving a bribe of UAH 1.39 million.

The press service of the SAP noted that Trubitsyn did not appear at the court session twice, as he left Ukraine and now his whereabouts are unknown.

The prosecution will also demand the payment of the entire bail amounting to UAH 10 886 000 in state revenue and will request the selection of a preventive measure in the form of detention as soon as he is arrested.

After the arrest in early February 2022, Trubitsyn was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of paying bail in the amount of UAH 14 886 000. Bail was paid for him. Subsequently, the ruling of the investigating judge reduced the amount of the bail to UAH 10 886 000 — UAH 2 million was transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and UAH 2 million was returned to the pledger. In June 2022, the amount of the pledge was reduced to UAH 9 886 000 — UAH 1 million was returned to the pledger.