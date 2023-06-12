Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi died in Italy at the age of 87. Corriere della Sera newspaper reported about it.

In April, Berlusconi himself confirmed that he has leukemia. In January 2021, he was urgently taken to the Monaco hospital due to worsening heart problems, in September 2020, Berlusconi contracted the coronavirus and called it "one of the strongest tests". In 2016, Berlusconi underwent a major heart operation and was also cured of prostate cancer.

Berlusconi was the Prime Minister of Italy three times: 994-1995, 2001-2006, 2008-2011. He is one of the wealthiest media magnates in Italy, the owner of a controlling stake in Fininvest media holding, one of the largest media holdings in the world. Berlusconi was also the owner of the Italian football club Milan from 1986 to 2017. In 2018, he bought the Monza football club.