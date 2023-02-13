Berlusconi criticized the Italian prime minister for her meeting with Zelensky and stated that Ukraine was “attacking Donbas.” The MFA reacted

Italian politician and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi criticized Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He accused Ukraine of "attacking Donbas" and called for an end to support for the Ukrainian army.

Domani writes about it.

He stated that if Ukraine had stopped "attacking Donbas", the Russian invasion would not have happened. Therefore, Berlusconi assesses Zelenskyʼs activities "negatively".

Berlusconi also said that the only way to achieve peace is to promise Ukraine huge sums of money to restore infrastructure in exchange for a ceasefire.

The politician responded to such statements in the Office of Prime Minister Georgia Meloni. They emphasized that the country firmly supports Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

"This is clearly provided for in the program and confirmed by all votes of the parliamentary majority," the Italian government stated.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko also reacted to Berlusconiʼs statements. He recalled how the Italian politician once kissed the hands of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi to show loyalty.

"Berlusconiʼs senseless accusations against the Ukrainian president are an attempt to kiss Putinʼs hands, which are covered in blood up to the elbows. Attempts to demonstrate their loyalty to the Russian dictator. At the same time, the Italian politician should realize that by spreading Russian propaganda, he encourages Russia to continue its crimes against Ukraine, and therefore bears political and moral responsibility,” he noted.