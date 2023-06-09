Occupiers fired at rescuers in Kherson — three people were injured and the equipment damaged

The occupiers do not stop shelling Kherson while the evacuation of the population continues in the city. Rescuers also came under fire today, as a result of which their equipment, including medical equipment, was damaged.
"The Bogun watercraft, the Renault Trafic medical vehicle and the medium-class Special Emergency Rescue Vehicle (SARM-C) were damaged. Fortunately, there are no casualties among the personnel," the rescuers added.
Three civilians, including a child, were also injured. Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional administration, says that 35 settlements are still flooded on the right bank — the water is slowly receding. However, the situation in the occupied territories of the region remains critical.
- On the night of June 6 , Russia blew up the Kakhovskaya HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.