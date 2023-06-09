Russian occupiers shelled a hospital in Zaporizhzhia — two people were killed

On the afternoon of June 9, the Russian occupiers attacked a hospital in the city of Hulyaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.
Two people — a junior nurse and a plumber — were killed in the shelling at the hospital. Two more people were injured.
- In the evening of May 8, the Russians attacked Cherkasy region with Uman missiles. There were two hits there — an industrial facility and a car wash. As a result, eight people were injured.
- On the night of May 9, Ukrainian air defense shot down 10 Iranian drones and four cruise missiles that Russia was trying to use to attack Ukraine. In the Zhytomyr region, air defense shot down one cruise missile. Debris fell in the town of Zviagel, destroying one and damaging 12 residential buildings — one person died and three others were injured.