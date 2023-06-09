Russian occupiers shelled a hospital in Zaporizhzhia — two people were killed

On the afternoon of June 9, the Russian occupiers attacked a hospital in the city of Hulyaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

Two people — a junior nurse and a plumber — were killed in the shelling at the hospital. Two more people were injured.

Андрій Єрмак / Telegram