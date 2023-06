The Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Uman. There are two hits: an industrial facility and a car wash. A fire broke out after hitting the car wash.

This was announced by the head of Cherkasy regional military administration Ihor Taburets.

According to preliminary data, eight victims are known, two of whom are in serious condition.

Now all services are working on the spot and will find out the details of the attack.