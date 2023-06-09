At night, Russia tried to attack Ukraine again. Air defense shot down 10 drones and 4 cruise missiles

At night, air defense shot down 10 Iranian drones and 4 cruise missiles that Russia was trying to use to attack Ukraine.
The Air Force reported this on the morning of June 9.
During the attack, the invaders launched up to 16 drones and six X-101/X-55 cruise missiles.
Iranian drones were launched from the south, cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea area from four Tu-95ms strategic bombers.
In the Zhytomyr region, air defense shot down one cruise missile. Debris fell in the town of Zviagel, destroying one and damaging 12 residential buildings — one person died and three others were injured.
- In the evening of June 8, the Russian invaders hit Uman with two missiles, there were two hits: an industrial facility and a car wash. A fire broke out after hitting the car wash. Preliminary, eight victims, two of them are in a serious condition.