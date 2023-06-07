American ex-prosecutor David Crane, who imprisoned the leader of Liberia, is sure that Ukraine needs the International Special Tribunal

The ex-prosecutor of the Special Court for Sierra Leone David Crane, who was the first to send the criminal president behind bars, believes that only an international tribunal — not a hybrid one — is needed to prosecute the Russian leadership for the war against Ukraine.

He told about this in an interview with Babel.

"All we need is an international tribunal that will have the jurisdiction to prosecute Vladimir Putin for aggression. A hybrid one will have no such powers. The mixed tribunal is a worthless and meaningless tool, a waste of time and just an attempt to show that "we are doing something". Some countries, like the United States, feel that it is not beneficial for them and do not want to set a precedent,” Crane noted.

He added that today there are no legal obstacles to the creation of a special tribunal. There are only political obstacles.

The interview with Crane will be published later.

