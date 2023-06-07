NBC News: May 30 drone attack on Moscow may have targeted homes of Russian intelligence officials

The drone attack on Moscow on May 30 was likely aimed at the homes of Russian intelligence officers.
This is reported by the American television channel NBC News with reference to an American official and an employee of the Congress, who are aware of this issue.
They believe that the drone attacks were aimed at the residence of Russian intelligence officers in Moscow. At least one of the apartment buildings hit by drone strikes is linked to the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS). The building belongs to a Russian state budget agency that has contracts with the military, which is a front for the Foreign Intelligence Service.
It is unclear whether the home of any FIS officers was damaged or whether any Russian intelligence personnel were injured.
The drone attack on May 30 was the first attack on a residential area of Moscow.
- On May 3, 2023, the Administration of the President of Russia informed that at night Ukraine allegedly tried to strike the Kremlin with drones — this was the first such incident. Due to electronic warfare, both drones were allegedly disabled.
- On May 30, an explosion rang out in Nova Moskva, which is the territory of the Moscow region, which was annexed to Moscow in 2012. There, a drone crashed into a high-rise building and broke the windows in the apartments.