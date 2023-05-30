Drones attacked residential buildings in Moscow

On the morning of May 30, Russian propaganda media reported an explosion in New Moscow. (These are the territories of the Moscow region, which were annexed to the capital of Russia in 2012).

There, a drone crashed into a high-rise building and broke the windows in the apartments. There are no reports of casualties.

Later, there were reports of a drone attack on another house in Moscow. There, the drone destroyed the facade and windows.

Then the drone flew into a third building in Moscow — there the projectile on the drone did not detonate.

In addition, there were reports of a "pat, similar to an explosion" in Krasnohorsk, Moscow region.

The mayor of Moscow Serhiy Sobyanin confirmed the drone attack. According to him, there is "minor damage" in several houses and people "were not seriously injured".

Later, he noted that two people sought medical help after the drone attack on houses in the Russian capital.

Russian Telegram channels reported the downing of 13 drones in the Moscow region. Another three hit buildings in Moscow.