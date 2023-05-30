Russia again attacked Kyiv with drones. Explosions rang out in five districts of the capital. There are dead and wounded

On the night of May 30, Russia again attacked Kyiv with drones. Explosions rang out in five districts of the capital. One person was killed, some others were injured.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

In the Darnytsky district, debris fell on a private house, and a fire started.

Darnytsky district, Kyiv.

In the Pechersky district, three cars were on fire due to falling debris.

In the Holosiivsky district, doctors hospitalized one victim, a 27-year-old woman. There was also a fire in a high-rise building in this area. Residents are being evacuated there. She is injured.

Holosiivsky district, Kyiv.

Later, the Mayor Klitschko informed that rescuers had evacuated 20 people from the building.

One person died.

One elderly woman was hospitalized. The two injured were treated on the spot.

Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) specified that the two upper floors of the building were destroyed. There may be people under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

A residential building also caught fire in the Podilsky district.

Preliminary, debris fell on the territory of one of the enterprises in Sviatoshynsky district.

In the morning, the National Police specified that a 33-year-old woman had died. Nine more people were injured. Four more people were wounded in the Kyiv region. A total of 16 objects were damaged: cars, structures and residential buildings.