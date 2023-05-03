Russia stated that Ukraine allegedly tried to strike the Kremlin with drones at night

The Administration of the President of Russia declared that tonight Ukraine allegedly tried to strike the Kremlin with drones.

The Kremlin informed about this on May 3.

Due to electronic warfare, both drones were allegedly disabled. No one was hurt by the falling debris. Putinʼs schedule was not affected either.

Russia called it a terrorist act and said it reserved the right to take retaliatory measures "where and when it deems necessary."

Moscow also announced a ban on drones, because they "can interfere with the work of law enforcement officers."