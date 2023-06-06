The OC “South”: On the right bank of the Kherson region, flooding is not critical. The occupied left bank suffers much more

On the right bank of the Kherson region after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam, the situation is not critical, but the occupied left bank suffered much more.

The head of the press center of the Operational Command (OC) "South", Nataliia Humenyuk informed about this at the briefing.

"On the right bank, critical conditions have not actually been recorded in those settlements where the water is rising. In particular, the regional center was not critically affected, some neighborhoods, residential sectors and streets were flooded," she noted.

As for the left bank, the Russians jammed communications there so that local residents could not receive recommendations from the Ukrainian authorities. Humenyuk also emphasized that the mine danger has increased due to the rising water level. Therefore, local residents should not evacuate themselves.

"I donʼt think the occupiers will calmly watch civilians evacuate from the left bank to the right, so I donʼt advise you to take any risks. It is much better to go deeper into the left bank and organize an evacuation there," Humenyuk explained.

The State Emergency Service informed that they had already evacuated a thousand people.

The Ministry of Energy said that there is a risk of flooding energy facilities in the Kherson region, in particular the Kherson thermal power station.

"Almost 12 000 consumers in the city (Ostriv district) have already been cut off due to flooding, and there are possible problems with water supply. Preventive anti-crisis measures are being prepared," the message reads.