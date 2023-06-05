The EU Court recognized that Polandʼs judicial reform violates European law

The European Court of Justice supported the European Commission in its conflict with Poland regarding the latterʼs judicial reform, which violates European law.

In 2019, Poland adopted a judicial reform that, according to the decision of the EU court, contradicts European law, because the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court, which appeared as a result of the implementation of the reform, is empowered to dismiss and prosecute judges "who do not meet the requirements of independence and impartiality."