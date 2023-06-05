CNN: Ukraine created a network of agents in Russia — they launched drones at the Kremlin

Ukraine created a network of agents in Russia who carry out sabotage on Russian facilities and began to provide them with drones to carry out attacks.

This was reported to the American TV channel CNN by several people connected with American intelligence.

The Americans believe that it was these pro-Ukrainian agents inside Russia who attacked the Kremlin with drones on May 3. That is, the drones were launched from the territory of Russia, they did not fly from Ukraine to Moscow.

The US officials also believe that Ukraine has created subversive cells in Russia, consisting of pro-Ukrainian operatives well-prepared for such a war. It is believed that Ukraine provided them with Ukrainian-made drones.

The US officials could not say exactly how Ukraine managed to get the drones behind enemy lines, but two sources told CNN that Ukraine has established well-established smuggling routes that can be used to transfer the drones or their components to Russia, where the drones can then be assembled.