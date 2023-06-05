Belgium will ask Ukraine for an explanation about its rifles during the raid in the Belgorod region

Belgium will ask Ukraine for an explanation about the Belgian-made rifles that the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC) and the Legion "Freedom of Russia" used in raids in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander de Croo on June 5, Reuters cites.

"Our Ministry of Defense and its special services have launched an investigation and are requesting information to determine what exactly happened. European weapons are delivered to Ukraine under the condition that they are used on the territory of Ukraine for the purpose of protecting this territory. And we have strict controls to make sure thatʼs the case," De Croo noted on Belgian Radio 1.

The Prime Minister stated that there is no need to "jump ahead", but they are analyzing the situation and have taken this incident very seriously.

On June 3, the American newspaper The Washington Post published an article in which, with reference to sources in the special services, it wrote that the RVC and the Legion "Freedom of Russia" used Belgian SCAR assault rifles, Czech Bren assault rifles, at least one AT-4 anti-tank grenade launcher, as well as some Western armored vehicles, in particular MaxxPro machines with enhanced anti-mine protection of the MRAP class.