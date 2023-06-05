Russia informed about the “beginning of the counter-offensive”. The Armed Forces of Ukraine stated about an influx of inaccurate information

On the morning of June 5, the Ministry of Defense of Russia informed about "the beginning of a large-scale Ukrainian offensive, which began on June 4 in five sections of the front in the southern Donetsk direction".
At the same time, the Center for Strategic Communications of the Ukrainian Armed Forces informed that the Russians are intensifying their information and psychological operations. Thus, there will be an influx of unreliable information about the military operations of the Armed Forces in Russian Telegram channels. Against this background, propagandists will spread unreliable information about the counteroffensive, its direction and the losses of the Ukrainian army — for this, old videos and photos have been prepared, showing destroyed equipment, dead and captured.
- On June 3, the President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that Ukraine is ready for a counteroffensive. According to him, the Ukrainian army received "not all the weapons it hoped for, but we canʼt wait any longer." The President warned that "the operation may take a long time and be expensive."
- The Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksiy Danilov stated that they will not announce a counterattack in advance. The tactics of the Ukrainian military are constantly changing, and they will begin to act when the best time for a counterattack comes.