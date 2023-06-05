Russia informed about the “beginning of the counter-offensive”. The Armed Forces of Ukraine stated about an influx of inaccurate information

On the morning of June 5, the Ministry of Defense of Russia informed about "the beginning of a large-scale Ukrainian offensive, which began on June 4 in five sections of the front in the southern Donetsk direction".

At the same time, the Center for Strategic Communications of the Ukrainian Armed Forces informed that the Russians are intensifying their information and psychological operations. Thus, there will be an influx of unreliable information about the military operations of the Armed Forces in Russian Telegram channels. Against this background, propagandists will spread unreliable information about the counteroffensive, its direction and the losses of the Ukrainian army — for this, old videos and photos have been prepared, showing destroyed equipment, dead and captured.