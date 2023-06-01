Romania signed a declaration of support for Ukraineʼs European integration. This is a step towards joining NATO and the EU

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis and President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a declaration of support for Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union and NATO.
According to Zelenskyi, this is an important step on the eve of the July NATO summit in Vilnius.
At the meeting, the presidents discussed how Romania would continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression and bilateral cooperation. They also talked about the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula.
"I thank the entire Romanian people for their solidarity with Ukraine and especially Klaus Iohannis for his personal contribution to supporting our country and strengthening its defense capabilities," wrote Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
- Last December, Prime Minister of Montenegro Dritan Abazovych and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a joint declaration on Ukraineʼs Euro-Atlantic perspective. Thus, Montenegro became the third country to sign this document, after the Czech Republic and Belgium. These countries and Romania actually confirmed that they are in favor of Ukraine joining NATO and the EU. At the same time, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that all member states agreed with Ukraine joining the Alliance. The question is only in terms of time.
- The head of the Foreign Ministry, Dmytro Kuleba, said that at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, the Alliance should make a political decision: present a timetable for Ukraineʼs accession or undertake to do so by the end of the year so that this would be a signal to Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi will also come to the July summit — he has accepted the invitation.
- According to The Financial Times, the US, Germany, and Hungary are resisting attempts by Poland and the Baltic states to offer Ukraine a plan for NATO membership at the Allianceʼs July summit in Vilnius.