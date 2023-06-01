Romania signed a declaration of support for Ukraineʼs European integration. This is a step towards joining NATO and the EU

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis and President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a declaration of support for Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union and NATO.

According to Zelenskyi, this is an important step on the eve of the July NATO summit in Vilnius.

At the meeting, the presidents discussed how Romania would continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression and bilateral cooperation. They also talked about the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula.

"I thank the entire Romanian people for their solidarity with Ukraine and especially Klaus Iohannis for his personal contribution to supporting our country and strengthening its defense capabilities," wrote Volodymyr Zelenskyi.