Children are being forcibly evacuated from seven settlements in Donetsk region

Forced evacuation of children from seven settlements was announced in the Donetsk region. This applies to the city of Zalizne, the villages of New York and Pivnichne, and the villages of Kostyantynivka, Ivanopillia, Mykolaiivka, and Podilske.

The Ministry of Reintegration writes about this.

Members of the Coordination Staff unanimously supported the decision of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration to announce the mandatory evacuation of 239 children, as the situation in the settlements is critical.

Children will be evacuated accompanied by a parent or legal representative. They will be provided with free housing, social guarantees, humanitarian aid and psychological support.

Regarding evacuation from Donetsk region, you can contact representatives of local authorities or call: (098) 890-33-18.

If people want to evacuate, this can be reported to the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration at 15-48 or via messenger at the number: (096) 078-84-33.