All children were evacuated from three front-line settlements in Donetsk region

All children were evacuated from the front-line areas of Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region. Meanwhile, there are still children in other towns and villages, and the evacuation continues.

This was reported to the National Police.

Six children remained in Avdiivka, 18 — in Siversk, and more in other settlements.

The city of Vuhledar and the village of Velyka Novosilka are located directly on the front line, and Chasiv Yar is 20 kilometers from Bakhmut, which currently has 3 500 residents, including 32 children.

