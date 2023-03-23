All children were evacuated from three front-line settlements in Donetsk region

All children were evacuated from the front-line areas of Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region. Meanwhile, there are still children in other towns and villages, and the evacuation continues.
This was reported to the National Police.
Six children remained in Avdiivka, 18 — in Siversk, and more in other settlements.
The city of Vuhledar and the village of Velyka Novosilka are located directly on the front line, and Chasiv Yar is 20 kilometers from Bakhmut, which currently has 3 500 residents, including 32 children.
- On March 7, the government approved the mechanism for the forced evacuation of children from areas of active hostilities, primarily from Bakhmut. It takes place accompanied by one of the parents, a person who replaces them, or another legal representative. Later, the head of Bakhmut Oleksandr Marchenko informed that it is very difficult to evacuate people, as the roads are shot through. It is because of this that the children have not yet been taken away.