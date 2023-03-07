Cabinet of Ministers approved the mechanism of forced evacuation of children from areas of active hostilities. Firstly, it concerns Bakhmut

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the mechanism of forced evacuation of children from areas of active hostilities. Currently, only Bakhmut falls under the relevant criteria for forced evacuation.

From now on, the basis for mandatory evacuation is the decision of the regional military administrations, agreed with the military command and the Coordination Headquarters on mandatory evacuation of the population.

Mandatory evacuation of children will be carried out accompanied by one of the parents, a person who replaces them, or another legal representative.

"The duty of the state is to protect the life and health of the child. Todayʼs decision should encourage parents to take a more serious approach to the issue of evacuating their children. If adults are unable to take care of the childʼs safety, then the state should do it," the head of the Ministry of Reintegration Iryna Vereshchuk commented on the decision.