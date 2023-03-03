The Ministry of Reintegration initiated the forced evacuation of children from the war zone

The Ministry of Reintegration introduced a resolution on the forced evacuation of children from the zone of active hostilities.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

According to her, 5 000 residents remain in Bakhmut today. Several dozen of them are children. Despite the persuasion of the National Police and other authorities, people refuse to leave the zone, which is under constant shelling.

"My position is that the state, in particular the National Police, guardianship and guardianship bodies of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, should have a tool to do everything possible to ensure that children are not in the territory where active hostilities are taking place. The Ministry of Social Policy does not support us in this. They are categorically against it, they wrote a complete objection," Vereshchuk noted.

The aforementioned resolution provides for the permission of the Regional Military Administration for the forced evacuation of children and their parents or guardians.

Such decisions can be made regarding individual settlements where active hostilities are taking place. At the same time, refusal of parents from mandatory evacuation is not allowed.

"If parents cannot take care of childrenʼs safety, the state will do it," Iryna Vereshchuk emphasized.