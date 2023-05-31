The former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev said that the money found in his possession during the search belongs to his friends

The former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, said that the money found during the search of his office and home belonged to friends — a family of businessmen who had left the funds for him to keep before going abroad.
He stated this during the review of the appeal for a preventive measure, Ukrinform cites.
"This is the money of my friends, families of businessmen, who, before leaving for abroad, even before the start of the war, asked me to keep this money. This is supported by relevant evidence. I donʼt have a mobile phone from which I could contact this family, but the lawyers have just established a connection, and I expect that this family will file appropriate procedural appeals," said Vsevolod Knyazev.
According to the investigation, he received a bribe of $2.7 million. During the searches, $450,000 was seized from Knyazevʼs home, and another $597,000 was found in his office. The rest of the money is still being sought.
- On May 15, it became known that Knyazev was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million. The bribery was connected with decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevago in the case of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant ( here are more details about the case ). Businessman Zhevago rejected all the accusations and called the "customers" — the alleged Russian owners of his assets, as well as businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.
- On May 16, the Supreme Court expressed no confidence in Knyazev and released him, later Knyazev received suspicion, and then the court arrested him with the right to bail (107 million hryvnias).
- Stanislav Kravchenko — the head of the Criminal Court of Cassation ( here is his profile ) — became the new head of the Supreme Court.