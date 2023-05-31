The former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev said that the money found in his possession during the search belongs to his friends

The former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, said that the money found during the search of his office and home belonged to friends — a family of businessmen who had left the funds for him to keep before going abroad.

He stated this during the review of the appeal for a preventive measure, Ukrinform cites.

"This is the money of my friends, families of businessmen, who, before leaving for abroad, even before the start of the war, asked me to keep this money. This is supported by relevant evidence. I donʼt have a mobile phone from which I could contact this family, but the lawyers have just established a connection, and I expect that this family will file appropriate procedural appeals," said Vsevolod Knyazev.

According to the investigation, he received a bribe of $2.7 million. During the searches, $450,000 was seized from Knyazevʼs home, and another $597,000 was found in his office. The rest of the money is still being sought.