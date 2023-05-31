The Center for the Protection of Childrenʼs Rights was opened in Ukraine. He must oppose Russian crimes

The Center for the Protection of Childrenʼs Rights has been opened in Ukraine, which will counter Russian crimes, writes the Ministry of Reintegration.

The center will work with children who were victims of or witnesses to Russian crimes. Professionals will receive information from children and their families to help them. Medical examinations will also be conducted there.

At the opening event of the Center, the Bring Kids Back UA action plan was presented — it is a complex of actions of the Ukrainian authorities, foreign governments and international organizations in protecting the rights of children from Ukraine.

"The first step has been taken, 371 children are at home in Ukraine. We will do everything to bring everyone back," the President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized at the opening ceremony.