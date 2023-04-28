Ukraine handed the Red Cross a list of more than 19,000 children deported to Russia

Ukraine handed the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) a list with the names of 19,000 children deported to Russia.

Maria Mezentseva, head of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to PACE, announced this on Radio Svoboda on April 28.

The organization received a joint file from the working group under the President of Ukraine on the return of Ukrainian children. The list was compiled on the basis of more than 19,000 applications submitted by Ukrainian human rights defenders and authorities working on this issue.

Currently, according to Mezentseva, the employees of the Red Cross can visit deported children in Russian camps, foster families and other places of illegal stay — they have almost no direct authority to do so.