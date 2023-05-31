Ukraine and Russia refused to comply with the five principles of protection of the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Ukraine and Russia have not undertaken to comply with the five principles of protection of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia stated that the principles outlined by the IAEA do not include complete demilitarization and de-occupation of the ZNPP, which would be a guarantee of its safety.

Meanwhile, the Russian ambassador to the UN Vasyl Nebenzia said that Russia will do everything possible to protect the nuclear power plant, but is not going to adhere to the five principles.