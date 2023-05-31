Ukraine and Russia refused to comply with the five principles of protection of the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Ukraine and Russia have not undertaken to comply with the five principles of protection of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).
Reuters writes about it.
The Ambassador of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia stated that the principles outlined by the IAEA do not include complete demilitarization and de-occupation of the ZNPP, which would be a guarantee of its safety.
Meanwhile, the Russian ambassador to the UN Vasyl Nebenzia said that Russia will do everything possible to protect the nuclear power plant, but is not going to adhere to the five principles.
- On May 30, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency of the United Nations (IAEA) Rafael Grossi presented five principles of protection of the ZNPP, which include the prohibition of attacks from the side of the plant or against it, the deployment of heavy weapons and the military, etc.
- On May 3, the IAEA recorded that the Russians placed explosives, weapons and military equipment in the turbine section of power unit No. 4 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
- In September, a 14-person IAEA delegation visited the station, after which agency employees remained at the ZNPP. They change periodically.
- Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of the Russian occupiers from the station. Volodymyr Zelensky stated that while Russian soldiers are at the ZNPP, "the world remains on the brink of a radiation disaster."
- The ZNPP was occupied by the Russian military at the beginning of March 2022, and since then it has been operating under their control. Since August, the occupiers have been regularly shelling the ZNPP and Energodar, as a result of which the station was completely disconnected from the power grid several times.