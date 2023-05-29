In Kyiv, the police detained two men who were filming the work of air defense. They were handed over to the Security Service of Ukraine

The Kyiv police exposed two men who filmed the work of air defense. They were taken to the station, and then handed over to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) employees.
The press service of the National Police writes about it.
During the second Russian attack on the capital in a day, a woman from Kyiv called law enforcement officers and reported that those men were recording the downing of missiles.
Within an hour, patrol officers and criminal investigation officers found one of the men on the street in Svyatoshynsky district, and stopped the second man in a BMW car on Ushakova Street.
- On May 29, the occupiers launched an attack on the capital — the 16th since the beginning of May and the second in a day. This time, air defense forces shot down all 11 ballistic and cruise missiles of the Iskander-M and Iskander-K systems.
- During one of the previous attacks, the SBU identified six people from Kyiv who distributed videos of air defense operations. They face up to 8 years in prison.