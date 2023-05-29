In Kyiv, the police detained two men who were filming the work of air defense. They were handed over to the Security Service of Ukraine

The Kyiv police exposed two men who filmed the work of air defense. They were taken to the station, and then handed over to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) employees.

The press service of the National Police writes about it.

During the second Russian attack on the capital in a day, a woman from Kyiv called law enforcement officers and reported that those men were recording the downing of missiles.

Within an hour, patrol officers and criminal investigation officers found one of the men on the street in Svyatoshynsky district, and stopped the second man in a BMW car on Ushakova Street.