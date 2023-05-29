Daytime attack on Kyiv region: the Russians fired 11 missiles from the “Iskander” land-based complexes. All of them were shot down

The Air Defense Forces shot down all 11 ballistic and cruise missiles of the "Iskander-M" and "Iskander-K" systems, which the Russian troops launched today in the Kyiv region in the afternoon.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that the fire was coming from the north. The attack began around 11:30.
- In Obolonskyi, Desnyanskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital, debris fell on the roads, in the park, near the gas station and on the green area. In the Podilskyi district, debris fell on the roof of a two-story building. There is one victim.
- In the Kyiv region, an economic building was damaged — a fire broke out there, which has already been extinguished. There was no casualties.
- It was the 16th attack on the capital since the beginning of the month.