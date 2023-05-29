The house arrest of Lavraʼs head Pavlo was extended until July 1

The court extended the preventive measure — house arrest — the vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra from the UOC MP to Metropolitan Pavlo until July 1.
This was reported by the correspondent of "Suspilne".
At the prosecutorʼs request, the Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv ruled that Petro Lebid should continue to be under 24-hour house arrest and wear an electronic bracelet.
Prosecutor Yevhen Zavistovsky asked the court to extend the metropolitanʼs arrest in order to avoid influencing the ongoing pre-trial investigation.
Pavloʼs reaction to the request was as follows: "Arenʼt you ashamed of what you write? You and the other one," he asked the prosecutor and the investigator of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
- On April 1, the court sent the deputy of the Lavra under house arrest for 60 days. He was banned from accessing social networks and ordered to wear a bracelet. Prior to this, the SBU served a charge against the metropolitan for justifying Russiaʼs war against Ukraine and inciting religious enmity.
- On the same day, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a search of the residence of Pavlo, Metropolitan of the UOC MP. At 12:00, the bishop was summoned for questioning. After that, they had to choose a measure of preventive measure.
- The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine stated that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Ukraine had to leave all the premises it rents in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra by March 29. The UOC MP stated that these demands have no legal basis.