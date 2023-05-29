The house arrest of Lavraʼs head Pavlo was extended until July 1

The court extended the preventive measure — house arrest — the vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra from the UOC MP to Metropolitan Pavlo until July 1.

This was reported by the correspondent of "Suspilne".

At the prosecutorʼs request, the Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv ruled that Petro Lebid should continue to be under 24-hour house arrest and wear an electronic bracelet.

Prosecutor Yevhen Zavistovsky asked the court to extend the metropolitanʼs arrest in order to avoid influencing the ongoing pre-trial investigation.

Pavloʼs reaction to the request was as follows: "Arenʼt you ashamed of what you write? You and the other one," he asked the prosecutor and the investigator of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).