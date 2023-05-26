Canada will provide a new package of military aid to Ukraine. This will include weapons and training

After the Ramstein-style meeting, Canada informed about additional military aid to Ukraine, which includes ammunition and training for the Ukrainian military.
This is reported by the Canadian government.
Canada will transfer 43 air-to-air AIM-9 missiles. In the near future, Ukraine will also receive one million 5.56 mm cartridges and 4 800 assault rifles, and by the end of the summer — 21 000 small arms and 2.4 million rounds of ammunition.
Ottawa will also send five tactical medicine instructors to Poland (seven are already there) to train a larger number of Ukrainian fighters. At the same time, within the framework of the UNIFIER program, Canadian and Latvian instructors have already begun training lower-ranking commanders.
- Since the start of the full-scale war, Canada has allocated more than $8 billion to support Ukraine. Of this amount, one billion dollars was directed to military aid, including eight Leopard 2A4 tanks and an armored recovery vehicle, a NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system with ammunition, 39 armored combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, small arms, M777 howitzers, high-resolution drone cameras, winter clothes etc.
- Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced the delivery of four more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine at the Ramstein meeting. Madrid will also hand over the M113 BMP to the Ukrainian defenders.
- Ukraineʼs allies and partners also announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation aircraft, particularly the F-16, at Ramstein. The appropriate training infrastructure will be developed in the coming weeks.
- Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anushauskas announced a new military aid package for Ukraine at Ramstein. It will consist of anti-drone equipment, ammunition, dry rations and more.