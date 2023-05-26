Canada will provide a new package of military aid to Ukraine. This will include weapons and training

After the Ramstein-style meeting, Canada informed about additional military aid to Ukraine, which includes ammunition and training for the Ukrainian military.

This is reported by the Canadian government.

Canada will transfer 43 air-to-air AIM-9 missiles. In the near future, Ukraine will also receive one million 5.56 mm cartridges and 4 800 assault rifles, and by the end of the summer — 21 000 small arms and 2.4 million rounds of ammunition.

Ottawa will also send five tactical medicine instructors to Poland (seven are already there) to train a larger number of Ukrainian fighters. At the same time, within the framework of the UNIFIER program, Canadian and Latvian instructors have already begun training lower-ranking commanders.