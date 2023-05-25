The Minister of Defense of Lithuania announced a new military aid package for Ukraine

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anushauskas announced a new military aid package for Ukraine at Ramstein.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania.

According to Anushauskas, the new support package from Lithuania will consist of anti-drone equipment, ammunition, dry rations and more.

"Our support for Ukraine is an investment in our own resilience, deterrence and protection. Only Ukraineʼs victory will help restore peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic space," the minister said, adding that Lithuania will continue to consistently support Ukraine to victory.