Reuters: African leaders will offer Ukraine negotiations with Russia without the withdrawal of the occupying forces

Six heads of African countries will offer Ukraine to start peace talks with Russia, even if the Russian troops remain on Ukrainian territory.

Reuters writes about this with reference to the presidency of the Republic of South Africa.

South African officials want to promote their "peace plan" during visits to Kyiv and Moscow in early June. Egypt, Zambia, Uganda, the Republic of Congo and Senegal also joined this initiative.

At the same time, Ms. Ambassador of Ukraine to South Africa Lyubov Abravitova recalled the words of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who emphasized that there will be no negotiations until Russian troops leave the Ukrainian territory fixed within the borders as of 1991.

However, she added that Ukraine is open to the delegates and will hold meetings with them.

The spokesperson of the US State Department also reacted to the African plan, which "will welcome any successful attempts to persuade the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to end his war."