Raid “Freedom of Russia” and RDK: the governor of Belgorod region announced the first victims

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced that six people were injured as a result of the raid by the "sabotage group".

According to him, three were wounded in the city of Graivoron. There he confirmed the "arrival" at the administration building. The Russian publication Baza wrote that during the shelling of the building, the deputy head of the administration and two rescuers were wounded.

A woman was allegedly wounded in the village of Zamostya, which is close to Graivoron. There are also two wounded in the village of Glotovo.

Meanwhile, the press service of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" informed "Suspilne" that their situation is difficult, but they "will move towards the liberation of all of Russia."

Military losses are not disclosed. There was preliminary information about the destruction of the border crossing point "Grayvoron". A video of the dead Russian border guard, which may have been taken at this point, was circulated on social networks.

The current situation is unknown. At 15:00, the legion reported the "liberation" of the villages of Hora-Podil and Kozinka and the battle for the city of Graivoron.