Raid “Freedom of Russia” and RDK: the governor of Belgorod region announced the first victims

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced that six people were injured as a result of the raid by the "sabotage group".
According to him, three were wounded in the city of Graivoron. There he confirmed the "arrival" at the administration building. The Russian publication Baza wrote that during the shelling of the building, the deputy head of the administration and two rescuers were wounded.
A woman was allegedly wounded in the village of Zamostya, which is close to Graivoron. There are also two wounded in the village of Glotovo.
Meanwhile, the press service of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" informed "Suspilne" that their situation is difficult, but they "will move towards the liberation of all of Russia."
Military losses are not disclosed. There was preliminary information about the destruction of the border crossing point "Grayvoron". A video of the dead Russian border guard, which may have been taken at this point, was circulated on social networks.
The current situation is unknown. At 15:00, the legion reported the "liberation" of the villages of Hora-Podil and Kozinka and the battle for the city of Graivoron.
- On the morning of May 22, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" announced that it had entered the territory of Russia and was carrying out combat missions there. RDK has published several videos in which you can see fighters against the background of road signs of Lyubimovka, Bezlyudovka, Churovychy settlements of Belgorod and Bryansk regions.
- The Legion "Freedom of Russia" also published a video in which it called on residents of the Russian border regions to stay at home and not to resist.
- After that, videos of shelling, probably of the "Grayvoron" checkpoint, as well as fighters with equipment, began to appear on social networks. The video also captured the operation of military helicopters and at least one tank with the flag of Ukraine.
- In a comment to "Babel" the representative of the Ukrainian SSR Andriy Yusov stated that the offensive in the region is carried out exclusively by fighters of the Legion and RDK — that is, citizens of Russia. They are vacating their territory and creating a "security zone" to protect Ukrainian civilians from shelling. He called the raid a natural consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- Putinʼs spokesman, Dmytro Peskov, said that "Ukrainian sabotage" in the Belgorod region is a "diversion of attention from the Bakhmut direction" and "losses" of the city. According to him, the Russian troops are trying to destroy the "saboteurs", and they allegedly have enough strength for this.
- Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar reported today, May 22, that there are currently no significant changes regarding Bakhmut. Fighting is still going on there. Ukrainian troops control certain objects in the city and the private sector in the "Litak" area.