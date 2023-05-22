The president of Brazil is “upset” that he could not meet with Zelensky at the G7 summit

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is "upset" that the meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 summit broke down because the latter was late.
Reuters writes about it.
According to the Brazilian president, he was waiting for a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, but he "didnʼt show up... obviously, he had meetings and he couldnʼt come." Lula da Silva added that Zelensky is "already an adult" and knows what he is doing.
In response to this, Zelensky said that everyone has their own schedules, which is why it prevented a meeting with Lula. When he was asked at the press conference if he was disappointed by this situation, the Ukrainian president replied: "I think it disappoints him (Lula da Silva)."
- The President of Brazil Lula da Silva offered to give Russia the occupied Crimea in order to stop its war against Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine replied that there is no reason to cede their lands. Later, he noted that the US should stop "encouraging war" in Ukraine and "start talking about peace." Also, Lula da Silva said that neither Putin nor Zelensky are making any peace initiatives.
- Later, Brazil reacted to the invitation to visit Ukraine after President Lula da Silvaʼs scandalous declarations about the war by sending his foreign policy advisor Celso Amorim.
- In early 2023, da Silva refused to hand over Gepard anti-aircraft shells to Ukraine, and later said he wanted to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to end the war.
- In an interview with TIME in May 2022, Lula da Silva said that not only Putin is to blame for Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine, but also the United States, the EU, and Zelensky. He said that Ukraine should have abandoned the path to the EU and NATO, and instead negotiated with Russia.