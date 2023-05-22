The president of Brazil is “upset” that he could not meet with Zelensky at the G7 summit

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is "upset" that the meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 summit broke down because the latter was late.

Reuters writes about it.

According to the Brazilian president, he was waiting for a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, but he "didnʼt show up... obviously, he had meetings and he couldnʼt come." Lula da Silva added that Zelensky is "already an adult" and knows what he is doing.

In response to this, Zelensky said that everyone has their own schedules, which is why it prevented a meeting with Lula. When he was asked at the press conference if he was disappointed by this situation, the Ukrainian president replied: "I think it disappoints him (Lula da Silva)."