The ZSU advanced another 700 meters near Bakhmut

The third separate assault brigade of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced another 700 meters deeper on the outskirts of Bakhmut.

"1,730 meters in length, and in depth — another 700 meters of territory cleared of the enemy. In an attempt to regain the positions previously retaken by Ukrainian fighters, units of the 72nd Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces were defeated — they were smashed to pieces," the message reads.

The brigade noted that 23 occupiers were killed and more than 40 wounded in yesterdayʼs fighting alone. The fighters also destroyed Russian equipment, including tanks.