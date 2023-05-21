The ZSU advanced another 700 meters near Bakhmut

The third separate assault brigade of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced another 700 meters deeper on the outskirts of Bakhmut.
"1,730 meters in length, and in depth — another 700 meters of territory cleared of the enemy. In an attempt to regain the positions previously retaken by Ukrainian fighters, units of the 72nd Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces were defeated — they were smashed to pieces," the message reads.
The brigade noted that 23 occupiers were killed and more than 40 wounded in yesterdayʼs fighting alone. The fighters also destroyed Russian equipment, including tanks.
- The Ukrainian military is simultaneously advancing on the northern and southern outskirts of Bakhmut in order to collapse the flanks of the "Wagnerians" who are storming the city itself. The Ukrainian army is trying to break through the Russian defenses around the city and, if successful, surround it.
- The day before, the leader of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the full occupation of Bakhmut. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine denied this — the fighting is still going on. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also stated the same.
- On May 21, the Ministry of Defense and the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky reported that the Russians had lost part of the dominant heights around Bakhmut. They were taken in semi-encirclement.