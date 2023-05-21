Zelensky held a press conference in Hiroshima — about the counteroffensive, weapons and Bakhmut

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a press conference in Hiroshima after the G7 summit.

Thus, he clarified the situation with Bakhmut: "I clearly understand what is happening in Bakhmut and why. I cannot share the tactical views of the military, but we see today that a country that is ten times bigger than us cannot occupy us and cannot win this war. We understand that a little more, and we will win. [...] The military knows how to act, how to prevent our people from being captured. Today, the military is performing a very important task, they are in Bakhmut, and this indicates that Bakhmut is not captured by the Russian Federation."

Zelenskyi was also asked about which weapons they managed to agree with the G7 leaders. He replied: "Weapons [will be] of good quality, provided by everyone." How many fighters and when Ukraine will receive them is still unknown. Training Ukrainian pilots is the first step.

Regarding the counteroffensive, Zelenskyi replied: "Russia will feel when it will come."