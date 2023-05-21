Zelensky took part in the summit of the “Great Seven” countries in Hiroshima. He proposed holding a “peace formula summit” in July

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the work of the summit of the "Great Seven" countries, which took place this year in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
The results of the visit were published by the Office of the President on May 21.
Among the main issues that were considered at the summit of the G7 countries in Hiroshima:
- continuation of sanctions pressure on Russia;
- continued support to Ukraine;
- strengthening the work of the G7 with the countries of the Global South;
- ensuring energy security in the conditions of Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine;
- support for an international order based on the rule of law and the inadmissibility of any unilateral attempt to change the status quo through force or the threat of using nuclear weapons, as Russia has done.
Zelensky emphasized that it is necessary to implement the Ukrainian peace formula, which is based on international law.
"We developed the peace formula so that each of its points was supported by UN resolutions. So that everyone in the world can choose the point that they can help implement," Zelenskyi said. The President of Ukraine also offered to hold a global "summit of the peace formula" in July of this year and join forces to end the war.
During the conversation with the participants of the "Great Seven" summit, Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that the proposals for a cease-fire contained in the peace initiatives of " some parties " are erroneous and help Russia avoid isolation from the world.
- This yearʼs G7 summit is already the 49th summit of the "Big Seven", which took place on May 19-21, 2023, in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. On the first day of the summit, US President Joe Biden announced that he agreed to the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 (we are already talking about the coming weeks). The coalition of states participating in this must decide when exactly to provide the planes, how many to send, and which countries will provide them. In the summer, Great Britain will begin basic training of Ukrainian pilots to fly Western aircraft. Ukraine is asking its allies for Western-made multirole fighter jets, such as the F-15, F-16 and F-18.