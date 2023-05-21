Ministry of Defense: In Bakhmut, the Russians lost part of the dominant heights around the city, the Defense Forces took the city in a semi-encirclement

In Bakhmut, the Russians lost part of the dominant heights around the city. The flanking advance of Ukrainian troops in the suburbs, which is still ongoing, makes it difficult for the occupiers to stay in Bakhmut.

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Malyar announced this on May 21.

The defense forces put the city in semi-encirclement, which makes it possible to destroy the occupiers. Therefore, the Russians have to defend themselves in the part of the city they control.

The Ukrainian military maintains control over industrial and infrastructure facilities and the private sector of Bakhmut in the "Litak" area.