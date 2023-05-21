The media write that Zelensky allegedly confirmed the loss of Bakhmut. His press secretary denied this

The media write that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, allegedly confirmed the loss of Bakhmut. His press secretary Serhiy Nikiforov denied this.

According to Nikiforov, the question sounded like this:

— The Russians said they took Bakhmut.

- I think not.

"In this way, the president denied the capture of Bakhmut," Nikiforov emphasized.

Also, in a comment to journalist Christopher Miller, Zelenskyiʼs team explained that the "city is lost" in the sense that it is completely destroyed.

Before that, the Reuters agency wrote that Zelensky, before meeting with US President Joe Biden in Japan, allegedly confirmed the loss of Bakhmut and said that "today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts."

On May 20, "PVK Wagner" announced that it had completely captured Bakhmut, Ukraine denied this. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced in the morning of May 21 that Russia continues to advance in the direction of Bakhmut, and the fighting for the city of Bakhmut does not stop.