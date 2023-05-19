NBC: The US and allies plan to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets

The US and its allies plan to provide Western F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. But they will not necessarily come from the States.

This is reported by the NBC channel with reference to representatives of the administration of the President of the United States.

White House officials say that it is currently unknown which countries and when the planes will be handed over to Ukraine. But they will not be used during the upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Before that, the CNN TV channel wrote that US President Joe Biden told the leaders of the "Big Seven" countries that the United States is not against training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16. They are ready to support the efforts of allies in this direction. The training will most likely take place entirely in Europe. But American instructors will attend them. The training is expected to last for several months and will begin in the "coming weeks."