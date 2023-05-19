NBC: The US and allies plan to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets

The US and its allies plan to provide Western F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. But they will not necessarily come from the States.
This is reported by the NBC channel with reference to representatives of the administration of the President of the United States.
White House officials say that it is currently unknown which countries and when the planes will be handed over to Ukraine. But they will not be used during the upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Before that, the CNN TV channel wrote that US President Joe Biden told the leaders of the "Big Seven" countries that the United States is not against training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16. They are ready to support the efforts of allies in this direction. The training will most likely take place entirely in Europe. But American instructors will attend them. The training is expected to last for several months and will begin in the "coming weeks."
- The Netherlands and Great Britain plan to lead a "coalition of fighter jets" so that Ukraine receives Western aircraft. The office of the British Prime Minister said that Rishi Sunak and Mark Rutte "will work to create an international coalition to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft, providing support in everything from training to the purchase of F-16 aircraft."
- In the summer, Great Britain will begin basic training of Ukrainian pilots to fly Western aircraft. There, they want to adapt the program that pilots of the Royal Armed Forces are trained by, for pilots from Ukraine, so that they can fly on Western models of aviation. According to the American report, two Ukrainian aces on simulators of F-16 fighters exceeded the expectations of the United States. There, they believe that they will be able to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16 in 4 months, instead of 18, as previously planned.
- Ukraine is asking its allies for Western-made multirole fighter jets, such as the F-15, F-16 and F-18. The partners have so far only agreed to train Ukrainian pilots, in particular , Britain, Poland and three other countries have promised to do so. Discussions about preparations for the transfer of Western aircraft are ongoing.