Bribery to the head of the Supreme Court: the investigation identified the key members of the “criminal group”

In the case of a record-breaking bribe to the head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev the investigation identified the key members of the "criminal group". One of them is "Knyazevʼs confidant" and his childhood friend, who at the same time could be an agent of NABU.

This is stated in the article "Babel".

According to investigators, Knyazev headed the group and involved lawyer Oleh Horetskyi and notary Kyrylo Horburov, who is called "Knyazevʼs confidant" in the materials of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU). His voice is best heard on tapes, he participated in all schemes, received his share of bribes, but did not receive suspicion.

Prosecutors do not directly call him an agent, but the conclusion that he is one can be drawn from several facts. First, suspicions were not announced against Horburov, and secondly, during the hearing in some cases, prosecutors, reading transcripts of conversations in court, referred to him as Kravchenko, that is, they made him a legend.

Meanwhile, information spread in the media that this undercover agent was "a student with the appearance of a top model."

The case of Vsevolod Knyazev

On May 15, it became known that Knyazev was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million. The bribery was connected with decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevago in the case of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant. In the Supreme Court, a "back office" was created under the leadership of Vsevolod Knyazev — the bar association helped judges make the right decisions for money.

What did Zhevago want? In 2002, the businessman purchased 40.19% of the shares of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant from four companies. In 2020, the former shareholders wanted to return these shares through the court, but the court refused them. In 2022, the Court of Appeal still declared the contract of sale of shares of the plant invalid. In order to prevent the loss of shares, in early March, Zhevago turned to the "back office" of the Supreme Court. Already on April 19, the Supreme Court made a decision in favor of Zhevago — it recognized that the businessman legally purchased the Poltava plant.