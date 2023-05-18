Pentagon: The damaged Patriot system has already been repaired and is fully operational again

The Pentagon declares that the Patriot air defense system damaged in Ukraine has already been repaired and fully returned to operation.
This was stated by Deputy Press Secretary of the US Ministry of Defense Sabrina Singh at a briefing on May 18.
- On the night of May 16, Russia attacked Ukraine. Air defense shot down 6 Kinzhal ballistic missiles, 9 Kalibr cruise missiles and 10 surface-based missiles (S-400 or Iskander).
- After that, CNN, citing American officials, wrote that the Russians during the night attack probably damaged one of the Patriot systems, but did not destroy it. Pentagon officials said two components of the Patriot battery were damaged: the battery generator and part of the systemʼs electronics. Damage was minimal and the system remained operational throughout the attack.