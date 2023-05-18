Wedged in 700 meters and created a bridgehead: the Ukrainian military broke through the Russian defenses on the outskirts of Bakhmut

The third assault brigade launched an offensive on the western outskirts of Bakhmut and created a bridgehead for a further counteroffensive.
The team informed about this on Telegram on May 18.
The width of the breakthrough strip was two kilometers, and the depth was 700 meters.
Preliminary, the Russians had at least 50 dead and up to a hundred wounded, and four more Russians were captured. Also, the Defense Forces liquidated the reserves of the Russians in this direction, in particular several warehouses of ammunition.
- On May 15, the Ministry of Defense reported that in two days the Defense Forces had advanced in some places in the Bakhmut direction at a distance of 350 meters to two kilometers.
- On May 9, it became known that the Russians lost their positions around Bakhmut for the first time in a long time. On the southwestern outskirts of the city, a two-kilometer section was retaken from the Russians by units of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Before that, the owner of the PMC “Wagner” Yevhen Pryhozhyn spoke about the escape from the positions of the fighters of the Russian 72nd brigade. They allegedly exposed a strategic bridgehead. After that, Ukrainian troops began to recapture other small positions.