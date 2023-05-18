Wedged in 700 meters and created a bridgehead: the Ukrainian military broke through the Russian defenses on the outskirts of Bakhmut

The third assault brigade launched an offensive on the western outskirts of Bakhmut and created a bridgehead for a further counteroffensive.

The team informed about this on Telegram on May 18.

The width of the breakthrough strip was two kilometers, and the depth was 700 meters.

Preliminary, the Russians had at least 50 dead and up to a hundred wounded, and four more Russians were captured. Also, the Defense Forces liquidated the reserves of the Russians in this direction, in particular several warehouses of ammunition.