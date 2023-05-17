HACC confiscated all assets of Saldoʼs collaborator and former MP

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) left unchanged the decision on the confiscation of assets of collaborator and former MP Volodymyr Saldo. They also added part of his property to the confiscation.
The HACC press service writes about it.
The appeal did not satisfy the challenge of the court decision itself. At the same time, she satisfied the complaint of the Ministry of Justice, which asked to confiscate absolutely all of Saldoʼs assets.
The court charged another 55.56 and 40% of the authorized capital of two private enterprises in favor of the state. We are talking about Saldoʼs shares in the companies "BEBKO-AVTO" and "KONKA".
- On May 9, the Higher Anti-Corruption Court partially confiscated the assets of Kherson collaborator Volodymyr Saldo in Ukraine. We are talking about a share in two enterprises, cars, three apartments, two houses, five plots of land and four non-residential premises.
- Volodymyr Saldo was the mayor of Kherson from 2002 to 2012 and then a peopleʼs deputy from the Party of Regions for two years. In September 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine notified Saldo of suspicion of collaborative activity. A criminal case was also opened against Saldo on suspicion of treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
- On October 5, 2022, Putin appointed Saldo as the occupying "acting governor of the Kherson region."