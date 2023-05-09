HACC confiscated part of the assets of the collaborator Volodymyr Saldo

On May 9, the Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) partially confiscated the assets of Kherson collaborator Volodymyr Saldo in Ukraine.

This was reported by Transparency International Ukraine.

The lawsuit against the former mayor of Kherson was filed by the Ministry of Justice. The court agreed with the Ministry of Justice regarding the confiscation of assets, namely:

five land plots in Kherson;

four non-residential premises in Kherson and Crimea;

two houses in Kherson;

three apartments in Crimea, Odesa and Kherson;

2020 Volvo cars;

99.86% of the shares of the private joint-stock company "CHESTNUT", which is registered in the Korostyshivskyi district of the Zhytomyr region and specializes in the extraction of decorative and building stone, limestone, gypsum, chalk and clay slate; the authorized capital of the company — 370 thousand hryvnias;

30% of the shares of the private joint-stock company DELTA-SERVICE, a transport company registered in Kherson, its authorized capital is 7 million hryvnias. The last two assets belong to the collaboratorʼs wife Lyubov Saldo.

The Ministry of Justice also requested that the assets of the following companies be charged to state income:

limited liability company "BEBKO-AVTO", registered in Kherson with authorized capital of 1.8 million hryvnias. It is a chain of car dealerships that is a dealer for the sale and repair of Volvo cars;

limited liability company "KONKA" — a Kherson company engaged in the organization of leisure time. The size of the authorized capital of the enterprise is 18 500 hryvnias, and the income for 2020 was 707 thousand hryvnias.

But the Ministry of Justice has not yet managed to prove the connection between these assets, which belong to Saldoʼs daughter, his partner and the collaborator himself. The decision of the court can be appealed within 5 days from the day of its announcement.